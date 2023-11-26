Mumbai: Woman entrepreneur duped of Rs 15 lakh as duo promises tickets for India-Pak cricket match; 1 held

Police said the complainant used to run an event management company and had paid Rs 34 lakhs to one of the two accused, identified as Saurabh Nikam, towards arranging 18 tickets for the presidency class of the cricket stadium in Ahmedabad

A 37-year-old man has been arrested but his accomplice is on the run for allegedly cheating a Mumbai-based woman entrepreneur to the tune of Rs 15 lakh by not giving her promised tickets for the India-Pakistan World Cup cricket match held last month, reported news agency PTI.

Police said the complainant used to run an event management company and had paid Rs 34 lakhs to one of the two accused, identified as Saurabh Nikam, towards arranging 18 tickets for the presidency class of the cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, reported PTI.

However, Nikam and another accused Venkat Mandala handed only nine tickets to the complainant. They threatened her when she asked for the rest of the tickets and also refused to return the money, a Mumbai Police official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

He said Mandala has close links with cricket bookies and with a hotelier based in Mumbai, reported PTI.

A deal for the tickets was allegedly finalised in a bungalow in Juhu, the official said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), he said, adding that further investigation is underway, reported PTI.

In another case, four persons were arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 14.50 lakh, an official said on November 20, reported PTI.

A probe has found the gang had cheated at least six persons of several lakh rupees by promising to cure their ailments, including tumours, using the Unani and Ayurvedic streams of medicine, the official said, reported PTI.

The probe began after a 61-year-old man approached Marine Drive police station saying four persons, one of whom posed as a Unani and Ayurvedic doctor, took Rs 14.50 lakh from him by promising a cure for his ailments, he added, reported PTI.

"The Crime Branch Unit III team zeroed in the four and found they hailed from Rajasthan. A team went to Malegaon in Nashik on a tip off and held main accused Mohammad Sheru Shaikh Maqsood and three others," he said, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)