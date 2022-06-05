Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman found murdered in Wadala; 2 sons among 3 held in 12 hours

Updated on: 05 June,2022 08:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The woman, identified as Nirmala Vijay Thakur, was found murdered on June 4 in Korba Meetha Ghar locality of Wadala, after which police teams zeroed in on her son Akshay Vijay Thakur (25), his 15-year-old brother and one Komal Boilkar (22)

The murder case of a 42-year-old woman was solved within 12 hours with the arrest of her two sons and one more person, a Mumbai police official said on June 5.

The woman, identified as Nirmala Vijay Thakur, was found murdered on June 4 in Korba Meetha Ghar locality of Wadala, after which police teams zeroed in on her son Akshay Vijay Thakur (25), his 15-year-old brother and one Komal Boilkar (22), he said.




"At first, the trio said they were in Lonavala when the murder took place but their mobile phone locations revealed otherwise. On sustained questioning, they confessed to killing Nirmala for practising black magic and not allowing accused Akshay and Komal to get married," he said.


