Mumbai: Woman's body found stuffed in bag near railway tracks in Mahim; suspect detained

The body of a woman was found stuffed in a bag near the railway tracks in Mahim on Tuesday morning, after which a murder probe began, a police official said.

The woman was identified as Sarika Damodar Chalke (28) and police teams zeroed in on a suspect after checking CCTV footage of the area, he said.

"The suspect has been detained and is being questioned," the Mumbai railway police station official added.

