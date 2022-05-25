Mumbai: Woman's body found stuffed in bag near railway tracks in Mahim; suspect detained

Breaking News
Updated on: 25 May,2022 07:59 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

The woman was identified as Sarika Damodar Chalke and police teams zeroed in on a suspect after checking CCTV footage of the area

Representational Image


The body of a woman was found stuffed in a bag near the railway tracks in Mahim on Tuesday morning, after which a murder probe began, a police official said.

The woman was identified as Sarika Damodar Chalke (28) and police teams zeroed in on a suspect after checking CCTV footage of the area, he said.




"The suspect has been detained and is being questioned," the Mumbai railway police station official added.


