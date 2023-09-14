Navi Mumbai: 25-year-old man booked for stalking, threatening his former girlfriend

A 25-year-old Madhya Pradesh man has been booked in Navi Mumbai for allegedly stalking, and threatening his former girlfriend

According to the police, the man also posted objectionable photos and videos of his girlfriend on social media after she refused to get back into a relationship with him.

The accused and the 21-year-old victim are students of an educational institute at Kharghar, the police said.

"The duo were in a relationship earlier, but later parted ways. The man wanted the woman back in his life and was pressuring her to become friends again," said the police.

"However, when the woman rejected his friendly overtures, the accused followed her in person, sent offensive messages and posted her objectionable photos and videos on social media," the police official told PTI.

According to the police, he also molested the victim and warned of dire consequences if she rejected his friendship offer. "All these incidents took place between January 2022 and now," said the police official.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Kharghar police following which an FIR was lodged on Tuesday against the man under IPC sections 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

