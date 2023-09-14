Breaking News
Private jet skids off runway while landing at Mumbai Airport, three injured
Actor Rio Kapadia, of Chak De India and Made in Heaven 2 fame, passes away
Maharashtra: Three Zika virus cases reported from Kolhapur and Pune
Antiviral against Nipah has arrived in Kerala: State govt
Mumbai: Multiple flights diverted after private aircraft skids off at airport
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Navi Mumbai 25 year old man booked for stalking threatening his former girlfriend

Navi Mumbai: 25-year-old man booked for stalking, threatening his former girlfriend

Updated on: 14 September,2023 06:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A 25-year-old Madhya Pradesh man has been booked in Navi Mumbai for allegedly stalking, and threatening his former girlfriend

Navi Mumbai: 25-year-old man booked for stalking, threatening his former girlfriend

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai: 25-year-old man booked for stalking, threatening his former girlfriend
x
00:00

A 25-year-old Madhya Pradesh man has been booked in Navi Mumbai for allegedly stalking, and threatening his former girlfriend.


According to the police, the man also posted objectionable photos and videos of his girlfriend on social media after she refused to get back into a relationship with him.


The accused and the 21-year-old victim are students of an educational institute at Kharghar, the police said.


"The duo were in a relationship earlier, but later parted ways. The man wanted the woman back in his life and was pressuring her to become friends again," said the police.

"However, when the woman rejected his friendly overtures, the accused followed her in person, sent offensive messages and posted her objectionable photos and videos on social media," the police official told PTI.

According to the police, he also molested the victim and warned of dire consequences if she rejected his friendship offer. "All these incidents took place between January 2022 and now," said the police official.

The woman lodged a complaint with the Kharghar police following which an FIR was lodged on Tuesday against the man under IPC sections 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

(with inputs from PTI)

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
navi mumbai mumbai crime news thane thane crime maharashtra Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK