Navi Mumbai: Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests woman PSI for taking bribe

Updated on: 15 June,2023 06:10 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a woman sub-inspector of Navi Mumbai police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a man

Representative image/iStock

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a woman sub-inspector of Navi Mumbai police for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe from a man.


According to the officials, the man's father was booked in a case.


The woman PSI from Uran police station had sought Rs 50,000 as a bribe.


"The sub-inspector was held in a trap while accepting Rs 50,000 amount on Wednesday night," said Thane ACB deputy superintendent of police Ashwini Patil.

The accused has been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the police official added.

Further probe into the case is underway.

(with inputs from PTI)

