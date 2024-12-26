The accused showed a flat located in the Roadpali area of Kalamboli to the doctor and expressed their intention to sell it to him despite the fact that it had been already sold to someone else

Representational Image

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai crime: Doctor cheated of Rs 70 lakh in flat purchase deal; 3 booked x 00:00

The police on Thursday said that a 48-year-old doctor had allegedly been duped of Rs 70 lakh by three persons, including a woman, who offered to sell him a flat in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused showed a flat located in the Roadpali area of Kalamboli to the doctor and expressed their intention to sell it to him despite the fact that it had been already sold to someone else.

They took Rs 70 lakh from the doctor but did not give him possession of the flat, an official from Kalamboli police station said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

When the doctor demanded his money back, the accused evaded him.

The doctor on Tuesday approached the police with a complaint, based on which a case was registered against the three accused under legal provisions for cheating and criminal breach of trust, the official said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

Five booked for cheating land buyers in Navi Mumbai of Rs 2 crore

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against the owner of a private company and four others for allegedly cheating 36 persons of more than Rs 2 crore in land sale deals, an official said on Thursday, reported PTI.

The accused had entered into deals with the victims for the sale of land at Jui in the Uran area of Navi Mumbai since October 2017, reported PTI.

They took Rs 2.07 crore from the victims, but neither gave them possession of the land nor returned their money, the official from Vashi police station said, reported PTI.

The victims lodged a complaint, based on which the police on Tuesday registered a case against the company owner and four other persons associated with it on charges of cheating, he said.

Nine booked in Thane for duping loan-seekers of Rs 1.74 crore

The Thane police have registered a case against nine persons, including the owner of a financial consultant firm, for allegedly cheating people of Rs 1.74 crore under the pretext of helping them get loans, an official said on Monday, reported PTI.

A 40-year-old builder, resident of Kamothe in neighbouring Navi Mumbai township of Maharashtra, in his police complaint alleged that the accused offered to help get a loan of Rs 4 crore sanctioned for his profession, and took Rs 24.41 lakh from him as the processing fee, reported PTI.

In a similar manner, the accused also took money from various other persons and did not return it, the official from Naupada police station said without specifying the number of victims, reported PTI.

The loan-seekers were collectively duped of Rs 1.74 crore, he said.

Based on the complaint, the Naupada police here registered an FIR on Saturday against the financial consultant firm owner, a bank manager and seven others under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all), the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)