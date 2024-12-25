Navi Mumbai: Tempo driver cheated of Rs 5 lakh on pretext of foreign currency exchange

The accused met the 26-year-old victim between December 21 and 22 on a highway at Sanpada in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township

Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly cheating a tempo driver in Navi Mumbai of Rs 5 lakh under the pretext of providing foreign currency in return for the Indian money, an official said on Wednesday, reported news agency PTI.

The accused met the 26-year-old victim between December 21 and 22 on a highway at Sanpada in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township and offered him US dollars in exchange of the Indian currency, the official from APMC police station said, reported PTI.

They took Rs 5 lakh from the victim and handed him a bundle of notes in a cover claiming it contained US dollars.

Later, when the victim checked the bundle, he found only one US dollar note and all other blank paper pieces, the official said, reported PTI.

Based on the victim's complaint, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against three persons, including one unidentified, under sections 318(4) (cheating) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of the common intention of all) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said, reported PTI.

A probe was on into the case.

Gang of mobile tower battery thieves busted in Palghar; 9 held

Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a gang stealing batteries from the server rooms of mobile phone towers with the arrest of nine persons in Maharashtra's Palghar district.

As many as 24 batteries valued at Rs 12,000 were stolen from the mobile tower server room in Bhalivali village on December 5, Virar crime unit-III senior police inspector Pramod Badakh said, reported PTI.

The thieves had broken the lock of the tower cabin and stolen the batteries, he said.

The Mandvi police then registered an FIR under section 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Following various complaints of such thefts in the region, the police intensified their probe. They worked on leads, including the CCTV footage of the locations as well as technical and intelligence inputs, reported PTI.

They subsequently arrested nine persons, including two scrap dealers who purchased the stolen materials, the official said.

During the interrogation of the accused, it came to light that they had committed similar thefts in Vasai, Virar, Wada, Boisar and other areas in the district, he said, reported PTI.

So far, six such cases registered with the Mandvi, Virar, Pelhar, Naigaon and Boisar police have been detected, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)