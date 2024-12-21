Breaking News
Borivli hawker menace: Illegal vendors hide inside magistrate’s court after it shuts for the day to evade BMC action
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver claims he saw spark before he lost control of bus
Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens
Mumbai: Major bus routes across city disrupted over minor reasons, activists cry foul
Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Navi Mumbai Scammer dupes accountant by posing his boss siphons out Rs 85 lakhs via WhatsApp

Navi Mumbai: Scammer dupes accountant by posing his boss, siphons out Rs 85 lakhs via WhatsApp

Updated on: 21 December,2024 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

Scammer duped accountant by posing as his boss; similar case involving Rs 1.3cr reported

Navi Mumbai: Scammer dupes accountant by posing his boss, siphons out Rs 85 lakhs via WhatsApp

A similar incident was reported earlier in December to the cyber cell. Representation pic/istock

Listen to this article
Navi Mumbai: Scammer dupes accountant by posing his boss, siphons out Rs 85 lakhs via WhatsApp
x
00:00

In yet another case of identity theft, a firm lost Rs 85 lakh after a scammer impersonated the owner of a company by using his image as a WhatsApp display picture and sending a message to the company’s accountant. Believing the message to be genuine, the accountant unknowingly fell victim to the scam and transferred R85 lakh to a bank account provided by the fraudster, assuming it was an order from the owner. A similar incident was recently reported to the Navi Mumbai Cyber Cell, where a consultancy firm was duped of Rs 1.30 crore using the same method.


According to an FIR registered by the accountant of a private firm on November 25, he received a WhatsApp message from an unknown number stating: “I am Arjun Jolly, this is my new WhatsApp. Please save it.” The complaint states that the WhatsApp profile photo displayed Arjun Jolly’s image, leading the accountant to believe it was genuine. He saved the number and later received a call from the same number, but the caller was inaudible. Shortly after, the accountant received another message: “I’m in a meeting right now, and the network signal is weak.” The scammer then sent another message asking, “Are you in the company right now?”


The accountant replied that he was out for a routine medical check-up but would return to the office by the afternoon. While on his way back, he received a call from the scammer posing as Arjun Jolly, who requested an urgent transfer of Rs 85 lakh to a bank account shared on WhatsApp. Since the accountant was not in the office, he instructed his junior to complete the transfer. After the transaction, the accountant sent an email to his boss regarding the transfer, only to receive a reply stating that no such request had been made. It was then that the accountant realised he had been duped in a cyber-fraud.


A similar incident was reported earlier in December, where a scammer used the same method to target the chief financial officer of a consultancy firm. By impersonating the company director through a WhatsApp profile photo, the scammer succeeded in duping the firm of Rs 1.30 crore. “This type of fraud appears to be a new modus operandi adopted by scammers. They seem to study the internal operations of companies and use the photos of owners and directors on WhatsApp to impersonate them. Additionally, they procure details of accountants and other employees to target corporate firms,” an officer from the cyber cell explained.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

WhatsApp Cyber fraud mumbai crime news mumbai police mumbai mumbai news Cyber crime

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK