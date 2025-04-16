The victim, who is a businesswoman and deals in chemicals, had received an email on January 26 about a business opportunity in the UK, the official said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Navi Mumbai crime: Nigerian held for duping woman of Rs 3 lakh on UK business opportunity promise x 00:00

An official on Tuesday said that the police have arrested a Nigerian man in Navi Mumbai for allegedly cheating a businesswoman of Rs 3.5 lakh on the false promise of an opportunity for her in the chemical business in the United Kingdom, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was identified as Odulfus Uche Onuma, a resident of Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, an official said, reported PTI.

The victim, who is a businesswoman and deals in chemicals, had received an email on January 26 about a business opportunity in the UK, the official said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

The woman was convinced by the offer and sent Rs 3.05 lakh to an account number provided by the sender of the email. After sending the money, the woman tried to contact the company but failed to get any response.

She then realised that she had been duped and approached the Matunga police station, where she lodged a complaint, he said while sharing an update on the Navi Mumbai crime, reported PTI.

During the investigation, it came to light that a number used in the crime was activated in Kharghar. Accordingly, a trap was laid and the accused Nigerian national was arrested, he said.

Two traders lose diamonds worth Rs 3.12 crore to acquaintances

Two diamond traders were allegedly cheated in separate incidents in Mumbai, with the police investigation revealing a near identical modus operandi, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

In both instances, traders lost diamonds worth Rs 3.12 crore, which they had loaned to the accused persons who are known to them.

Police booked three persons for cheating and criminal breach of trust by registering separate FIRs and launched investigations, a BKC police station official said, reported PTI.

One of the victims owns a unit on BKC Diamond Bourse. He was allegedly approached by Shalibhadra Kothari in July 2023. The trader loaned an 8-carat diamond, valued at Rs 2.03 crore, to Kothari who promised to either make payment or return the diamond within a few days, but never returned, reported PTI.

In another case, Nishit Mehta and Vishal Shah were booked for not returning diamonds worth Rs 1.09 crore, police said, reported PTI.

Police suspect that the trio might have targeted other traders. A search is on to nab the accused.

(With inputs from PTI)