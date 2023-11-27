Navi Mumbai crime: Unidentified men kill ambulance driver, injure another near D Y Patil Hospital

Unidentified persons killed a 30-year-old ambulance driver and injured another in an attack in Navi Mumbai

Unidentified persons killed a 30-year-old ambulance driver and injured another in an attack in Navi Mumbai, police said on Monday.

Quoting an official, news wire PTI reported that the attack occurred in the Nerul area around 8.15 pm on Sunday when four unidentified persons waylaid the ambulance near the gate of D Y Patil Hospital.

Ambulance drivers Yuvraj Amrendra Singh and Dyaneshwar Nakade (28) were in the vehicle at the time of the incident, he said.

One of the accused pulled Singh out from the ambulance and attacked him with a bamboo stick, while the other accused vandalised the vehicle, the official said.

Nakade, who was injured, managed to escape by driving the ambulance past the hospital gate and informed the owner, he said.

Singh was later found stabbed in the neck and was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said.

An offence under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Mumbai Police Act has been registered and a hunt has been launched for the accused, he added.

Two sisters held for beating woman to death in Thane

Meanwhile, two sisters were arrested on Monday for allegedly beating to death a 22-year-old woman following a dispute in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said.

One of the accused, aged 30, was the victim's sister-in-law, who married another man after her husband's death and lived separately.

During the Diwali festival earlier this month, the victim, who was separated from her husband, and her sister had a quarrel with the accused and the latter warned them of dire consequences, an official from Kalwa police station said quoting a complaint by the victim's mother, who is a ragpicker.

On November 25, the victim went to a public toilet in Kalwa area but did not return.

When her mother went to search for her, she saw the accused, her sister and another woman thrashing the victim.

They allegedly pulled the victim by her hair, kicked her and pushed her to the ground, the official said.

When the complainant and a man tried to rescue the victim, they were also beaten up.

The badly injured victim was rushed to a local hospital. As her condition was serious, she was later taken to the Sion hospital in neighbouring Mumbai where she died during treatment on Sunday morning, the police said.

The 30-year-old accused and her sister were arrested and they along with another woman were booked under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention), the official said.

Efforts were on to trace the third accused, the police added. (With inputs from agencies)