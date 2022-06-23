According to police, the man has been identified as Kaushal Patil. The police have claimed that with his arrest as many as nine cases have been solved in which vehicles were stolen

Accused and the recovered vehicles with the team of Nhava Sheva police. Pic/ Navi Mumbai Police

The Nhava Sheva police in Navi Mumbai have arrested a 20-year-old man and have learnt that after allegedly stealing cars and bikes, he never sold them but in fact rode them until they ran out of fuel and he even gave some of the stolen vehicles to his friends to use, the police said.

According to the police, the man has been identified as Kaushal Patil. The police have claimed that with his arrest as many as nine cases have been solved in which vehicles were stolen. The police have also recovered vehicles worth Rs 3.6 lakh following the arrest of Patil.

The police said, recently there was a sudden rise in vehicle theft cases in Nhava Sheva following which, senior police officials of Navi Mumbai police decided to form a special team and increase vigilance in the area.

Also Read: Mumbai: Woman lures Andheri man into nude video call, cons him for Rs 1.02 lakh

A team led by Madhukar Bhate, senior police inspector from Nhava Sheva police station recovered CCTV footage and later with technical assistance, his team arrested the accused from Uran area.

Speaking to mid-day.com, Bhate said, "We checked the records of the accused and found that he has been involved in theft and other crimes for a long time. After stealing the vehicles, he used to use them and later dump them. So far, we have not found that he sold any of the vehicle but have learnt that he used them and when the vehicle ran out of fuel. He the either gave it to his friends or dumped it.”

Police said that with his arrest, four theft cases under the Nhava Sheva police station and five cases in other police stations have been detected so far. The accused is in police custody till June 22.