Navi Mumbai man loses over Rs 18 lakh in online job fraud

Navi Mumbai man was offered jobs to complete tasks on websites and social messaging platforms. He was paid initially, but later asked to make payments with the promise of earning good returns

A man based in Navi Mumbai was defrauded of more than Rs 18 lakh after he was allegedly cheated by a fraudster under the promise of an online job, a police official told PTI on Wednesday.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered in the connection on Tuesday at the Cyber Police Station in Navi Mumbai, stated PTI report. The FIR is based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police official said.

The complainant stated that he was offered jobs of completing certain tasks on some websites and social messaging platforms. The man was initially paid money for completing the tasks, said the report. However, he was later asked to make payments for certain tasks on the promise that he would earn good returns.

The man paid a total of Rs 18.36 lakhs but he never received returns on the investment or got the invested amount back. Hence, he approached the police.

Online ‘friend’ cheats

In another incident, a woman was defrauded of over Rs 40 lakhs by an online ‘friend’. The fraudster took cash and jewellery from the 56-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai.

The woman, who resides in Sanpada with her son, has been separated from her husband since 2020. She later met the 42-year-old accused from Cuffe Parade in Mumbai on Facebook and they became friends. The man concealed his marital status from the complainant and later got married to the complainant for the second time.

Accused, later allegedly turned violent and began abusing the woman physically and also threatened to kill her son and took Rs 36 lakh in cash and her gold jewellery which collectively is worth Rs 45 lakhs.

According to a report in PTI, the Sanpada police registered a case against the accused on Tuesday based on the woman’s complaint. The accused has been booked under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police official said that a probe is underway in the case.