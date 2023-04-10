Breaking News
Navi Mumbai: Three booked for extortion, criminal intimidation

Updated on: 10 April,2023 07:32 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Three persons were booked for allegedly seeking extortion money from a Raigad resident and threatening him with dire consequences if he did not pay, a Navi Mumbai police official said on Monday.


The man, who wanted to set up a stall at a local exhibition, was told to pay Rs 35,000 by the accused, after which he filed a complaint on Saturday, the Kalamboli police station official said.



"They have been charged with extortion, criminal intimidation under Indian Penal Code sections and also under provisions of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. No arrest has been made and probe into the case was underway," he said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

