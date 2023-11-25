Navi Mumbai: Unidentified persons steal cash from temple's donation box

Rabale police is investigating a theft of Rs 10,000 from Saibaba temple's donation box in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai.

An investigation has been launched by the Rabale police station in response to a report of theft involving the theft of about Rs 10,000 from the donation box located within the premises of the Saibaba temple in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai, stated a report in PTI.

According to the report, an official statement disclosed that the incident happened between the night of Thursday and Friday. Unknown offenders allegedly broke through the temple's entrance to enter without permission and took advantage of the opening to reach the donation box. Between Thursday night at 11 pm and Friday morning at 4:30 am, the theft happened.

The official from the Rabale police station stated that the trespassers stole money from the donation box and then left the area. The police have opened a case under sections 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking at night in order to commit offence), 380 (stealing), and 461 (dishonestly breaking open receptacle containing goods) of the Indian Penal Code in response to a complaint filed by the temple authorities, the report added.

A probe has been initiated into the case.

Last month, Matunga Police arrested three women and detained a minor for their involvement in a string of house robberies, culminating in the theft of mobile phones and cash from multiple residences in the Dadar and Matunga areas. The case gained attention after viral videos of the women sparked fear among citizens. After receiving complaints from residents and local representatives, Matunga police intensified their surveillance efforts, eventually detaining three minors connected to the case.

Reportedly, a preliminary probe indicated that these women were involved in similar thefts reported at RAK Marg and Nehru Nagar police stations.

An adolescent girl and three other ladies entered Sanjeev Parekh's (62) Hindu Colony, Dadar (E), office on October 31. According to a Matunga police station official, they took advantage of Parekh's temporary absence to steal a mobile phone and Rs 2,000 in cash when he was in the kitchen.

Residents who claimed to have had similar experiences with these women began to file complaints after watching the CCTV tape that was going around. This led to swift response, with local officials and residents supporting the police's monitoring activities.

Nehal Shah, the former corporator at F/North ward, worked with the police when he heard from locals about similar events. Her swift response enabled police vehicles on patrol to identify and apprehend the women near Bhalchandra Road.

The arrested women acknowledged their involvement in the burglaries when questioned. Six cell phones worth a total of Rs 34,000 and Rs 2,000 in cash were found by the police. The three Gujarati women found to be at fault are Rekha Rathod (35), Nili Pawar (30), and Manisha Pawar (20).

