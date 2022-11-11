NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad arrested by Thane Police for forcefully stopping screening of Marathi movie ‘Har Har Mahadev’

Awhad, in a tweet claimed that he was called by the police to collect a notice but was arrested without any summons
Jitendra Awhad. File Pic
The Thane Police on Friday arrested former Maharashtra minister and NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad for allegedly stopping a screening and creating ruckus at a multiplex in Thane on November 7, the police sources said. Awhad and his supporters were booked by Vartak Nagar police in Thane following the incident.
Awhad and his many supporters had allegedly barged into a multiplex in Thane his supporters to stop the late night screening of the film 'Har Har Mahadev'. The movie narrates the story of Baji Prabhu Deshpande, a general of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had challenged the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA to force the cancellation of the film in Thane, and said it would hold free screenings of the movie in the city.
On Monday night, Awhad and his supporters allegedly barged into a movie theatre at the city’s Viviana Mall and stopped the screening. The MLA's supporters also allegedly beat up a man who tried to stop them.
The police had filed a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act pertaining to unlawful assembly, rioting and causing hurt.
On Friday, Awhad was allegedly called by the police to collect an investigation notice, when he went to police station he was detained by police.
Later, Awhad tweeted and wrote, "At around 1 pm, Senior PI called me and asked to collect the notice. I told them, I am leaving for Mumbai, so I will clear notice personally. While I was at police station, I was kept busy in talks and DCP Dr. Vinay Rathod arrived who told me, they have orders to arrest me. I will fight against this misuse of police force."
à¤à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤ªà¤¾à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¤¾à¤§à¤¾à¤°à¤£ 1 à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤²à¤¾ à¤µà¤°à¥à¤¤à¤à¤¨à¤à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤²à¥à¤¸ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤¶à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤µà¤°à¤¿à¤·à¥à¤ à¤ªà¥à¤²à¥à¤¸ à¤¨à¤¿à¤°à¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥. à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤® à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤à¤¾ à¤«à¥à¤¨ à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤¨à¥à¤à¥à¤¸ à¤à¥à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤®à¥ à¤®à¤¾à¤£à¥à¤¸ à¤ªà¤¾à¤ à¤µà¤¤à¥ à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¤° à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¹à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤²à¥à¤¸ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤¶à¤¨à¤²à¤¾ à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤£à¤¾à¤²à¥. à¤®à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤²à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¿à¤à¤¾à¤²à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤¤à¥. à¤®à¥ à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤à¤²à¤ à¤à¤¿, à¤®à¥ à¤ªà¥à¤²à¥à¤¸ à¤¸à¥à¤à¥à¤¶à¤¨à¤²à¤¾ à¤¯à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤¨à¤à¤¤à¤° à¤®à¥ à¤®à¥à¤à¤¬à¤à¤²à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤¤à¥.— Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) November 11, 2022