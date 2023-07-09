Breaking News
Newborn found dead in private hospital's garbage bin in Virar

Updated on: 09 July,2023 04:30 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The body of a newborn baby was found in a garbage bin of a private hospital in Virar

Newborn found dead in private hospital's garbage bin in Virar

Representative image/iStock

Newborn found dead in private hospital's garbage bin in Virar
The body of a newborn baby was found in a garbage bin of a private hospital in Virar.


According to the police officials, an offence under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons.


"The police are examining the CCTV footage from the vicinity to identify the accused involved in the crime," the official said.


"The staff of the hospital went to the dustbin to dispose of waste in the morning, when they found the body of a newborn there," the hospital's administrative officer Tukaram Pashte said.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

