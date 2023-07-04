One of those arrested is from Nagpada; accused tried to wage war on state via sleeper cell, trained youth to fabricate IEDs, weapons, say officers

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article NIA busts ISIS module in state; 4 arrested x 00:00

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said they achieved a major breakthrough after dismantling an ISIS module operating in Maharashtra on Monday. Following extensive raids in Mumbai, Thane and Pune, the NIA apprehended four individuals accused of promoting terrorist activities on behalf of the

proscribed organisation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Tabish Nasser Siddiqui from Nagpada, Mumbai; Zubair Noor Mohammed Shaikh, also known as Abu Nusaiba, from Kondhwa, Pune; and Sharjeel Shaikh and Zulfikar Ali Barodawala from Padgha, Thane. They would allegedly coordinate over Telegram. The raids were conducted at five different locations in connection with the ISIS Maharashtra module case, which was registered by the NIA on June 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

“During search operations, NIA teams discovered substantial incriminating evidence, including electronic devices and documents directly related to ISIS. The seized material unveiled the accused’s strong and active connections with the terrorist organisation, as well as their endeavours to radicalise vulnerable youths in furtherance of the anti-India agenda of ISIS,” an NIA statement read.

Preliminary investigations by NIA have established that the individuals had conspired to carry out terrorist activities in support of ISIS. The terrorist group is known by various names, such as the Islamic State (IS), Islamic State of Iraq and Levant (ISIL), Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), Daesh, Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), ISIS Wilayat Khorasan, and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Sham Khorasan (ISIS-K), it added.

The accused had aimed to disrupt the unity, integrity, security and sovereignty of the nation by planning to wage war against India, it said.

The NIA raids were conducted based on credible intelligence that the individuals, along with their associates, had been involved in recruiting and training young individuals in the fabrication of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and weapons.

“They had also exchanged relevant information, including do-it-yourself kits, for the manufacturing of IEDs and small firearms such as pistols,” the statement read.

At the direction of their foreign-based handlers, the accused had been producing inflammatory media content. This content was later published in the magazine Voice of Hind, serving the banned outfit’s agenda of spreading terror and violence, NIA officers have said.

June 28

Day case was registered by NIA