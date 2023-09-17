Nigerian man held in connection with cocaine seizure in Mumbai

A Nigerian national from New Delhi was nabbed by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in connection with cocaine seizure in Mumbai two months ago

According to the police, the accused, who is allegedly the mastermind of a drug syndicate, was brought to Mumbai on Saturday and produced in court.

The DRI had seized 500 gm of cocaine from a courier terminal in June. The DRI arrested two persons during a meticulously planned delivery operation in the Nalasopara area.

Later, following the interrogation of the arrested accused and with the help of forensic analysis of their digital devices, the DRI zeroed in on the mastermind of the syndicate operating from New Delhi.

"The DRI team laid a trap and nabbed the main accused from Uttam Nagar area of New Delhi," the DRI official said.

Similarly, in another cases, a Nigerian national was arrested for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 5.7 lakh in Navi Mumbai.

Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police held the accused from the Kharghar area on Saturday. "The ANC team recovered 57 gm of cocaine worth Rs 5.7 lakh from the accused, identified as Egbulem Michael Okewuchukwu," the police official said.

According to the police, an offence under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered against the man.

A probe is underway by the Anti-Narcotics Cell to find out from where the contraband was sourced.

Meanwhile in Navi Mumbai, an unidentified persons allegedly broke into a temple and decamped with Rs 10,000. The incident took place in the Ghansoli area in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Unidentified persons broke the lock of the temple and stole Rs 10,000 from the donation box, he said. An offence under sections 454 (house-trespass or breaking), 380 (theft) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered based on a complaint lodged by the temple management, the official said.

