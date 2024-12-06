A case of cheating, forgery and other offences has been registered but no arrest has been made in the case

Representational pic

Listen to this article Job scam: Nine persons booked for cheating aspirants in Thane of Rs 74.4 lakh; link to rail officials being probed x 00:00

Nine persons, including four members of a family, were booked in the Kalyan City of Thane district for allegedly cheating job aspirants of Rs 74.40 lakh, a police officer said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other five accused are believed to be railway personnel, of which one is a medical officer, the officer from Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station said.

Senior Inspector Dyaneshwar Sable identified one of the accused as Kalyan resident Anant Ballal, who promised the complainant a railway job.

"As per the complaint, Ballal, along with his wife and two children, took money from one of the complainants between January and May but the promised job never materialised. Ballal also got the complainant to meet several persons, who the accused claimed were railway officials helping to expedite the process," the officer said.

"He even provided the complainant a fake appointment letter and showed him fabricated emails. We believe the accused have taken Rs 74.4 lakh from the complainant and other job seekers in Roha, Raigad, and other places. We are probing if those the complainant met are indeed railway officials or imposters," the officer said.

A case of cheating, forgery and other offences has been registered but no arrest has been made, Sable informed.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.