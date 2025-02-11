A road rage incident in Navi Mumbai escalated into the murder of 45-year-old Shivkumar Sharma. Police have arrested one accused, Rehan Shaikh, while the main perpetrator remains at large

Representational Pic

One arrested in Navi Mumbai road rage murder case, main accused at large

Nearly a week after a road rage incident in Navi Mumbai escalated into the brutal murder of a 45-year-old man, the Navi Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch have made a breakthrough. One of the two accused has been identified and arrested, while the main perpetrator remains at large.

According to Crime Branch officials, the arrested accused has been identified as Rehan Shaikh (20), a resident of Nagpada, Mumbai. His movements were tracked using CCTV footage, leading to his arrest in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area.

Police said Rehan was riding pillion, while the main accused—who struck the victim with a helmet—was riding the bike. The latter remains at large, though his identity has been established.

The victim, Shivkumar Sharma, was on his way home from work when a verbal altercation broke out between him and the accused. According to police, Sharma attempted to overtake the accused’s scooter near Belpada and Utsav Chowk, enraging them. In retaliation, the main accused struck Sharma’s head with a helmet seven to eight times before fleeing.

Despite his injuries, Sharma managed to ride to Kharghar police station to file a complaint. Noticing his condition, police immediately took him to a hospital, where he was declared dead minutes into treatment. His family was informed, and a murder case was subsequently registered at Kharghar police station, with the Crime Branch joining the investigation.

Police scanned more than 70,000 CCTV cameras to track the accused. While they managed to capture the faces of both suspects, the vehicle’s registration number remained unclear due to poor CCTV quality.

“Rehan was tracked down and arrested in BKC by our team. Both he and the main accused work as delivery boys in Mumbai and had come to Navi Mumbai to attend the Ijetama event in Kharghar. During questioning, Rehan claimed he was unaware that the helmet attack would be fatal and insisted he did not know the victim had died. The search for the main accused is ongoing, and we have his whereabouts. He will be arrested soon,” said a Crime Branch official.