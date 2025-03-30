Actress turns “hostile” and contradicts police’s version of events

Saif Ali Khan at court on Saturday. Pic/Sunil Pandey

Listen to this article Plaintiff was aggressive and threatening, says Amrita Arora in Saif Ali Khan assault case x 00:00

Thirteen years after Saif Ali Khan allegedly assaulted an NRI at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, the actor appeared in court in connection with the case on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actress Amrita Arora—called to the witness box as a prosecution witness—did not support the police’s version of events, stating that she was not present when the fight broke out and had no knowledge of what transpired. Arora is the wife of Shakeel Ladak, who is also an accused in the case.



Amrita Arora

She stated that she had rushed to the scene upon learning of the scuffle between Saif and the complainant. She claimed the complainant was extremely aggressive (after the scuffle), used abusive language and threatened: “You don’t know who I am.” Although the prosecution sought to declare her a hostile witness, the court said that she had not retracted her earlier statement to the police.

The incident dates back to 2012, when Khan was dining at the south Mumbai hotel with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Amrita Arora, Shakeel Ladak, and Bilal Amrohi. Khan allegedly assaulted a businessman who objected to the group’s loud conversation.