Breaking News
Three-way power formula delaying Maharashtra CM decision
Mumbai: Rape accused let off due to 4-min delay by cops
Mumbai: NCP-SP, BJP fight over AC trains plan
Andheri: Gokhale bridge girder to be lowered by November 30
Mid-Day campaign: Unmarked speed breakers in Andheri Lokhandwala, JVLR, Malad Link Road, Borivli pose risk to life
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Police arrest three professional criminals planning robbery in Goregaon

Police arrest three professional criminals planning robbery in Goregaon

Updated on: 27 November,2024 03:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The Dindoshi Police arrested three habitual criminals near Saibaba Nagar, Goregaon East, while they were preparing for a burglary. Tools for breaking shutters and locks were seized from the suspects, all of whom have extensive criminal records

Police arrest three professional criminals planning robbery in Goregaon

Representational Pic

Listen to this article
Police arrest three professional criminals planning robbery in Goregaon
x
00:00

The Dindoshi Police recently apprehended three professional criminals who were planning to commit a robbery.


The arrested individuals have been identified as Rafiq Ansari (27), Akshay Kotekar (27), and Shoaib Khan (23).


According to police sources, the trio was spotted acting suspiciously near Om Supermarket in Saibaba Nagar, Goregaon East, during a routine patrol late last night. Upon searching the suspects, the police team recovered several tools typically used for breaking shutters and locks, confirming that they were preparing for a burglary.


The police also revealed that all three men have prior criminal records, with Ansari facing 37 cases, Kotekar 20, and Khan 17, all related to burglary and theft.

The suspects were arrested and booked under sections 310(4), 310(5), and 3(5)BNS of the Indian Penal Code. They were presented before the court earlier today.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dindoshi goregaon mumbai news mumbai crime news mumbai police

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK