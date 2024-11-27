The Dindoshi Police arrested three habitual criminals near Saibaba Nagar, Goregaon East, while they were preparing for a burglary. Tools for breaking shutters and locks were seized from the suspects, all of whom have extensive criminal records

The Dindoshi Police recently apprehended three professional criminals who were planning to commit a robbery.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rafiq Ansari (27), Akshay Kotekar (27), and Shoaib Khan (23).

According to police sources, the trio was spotted acting suspiciously near Om Supermarket in Saibaba Nagar, Goregaon East, during a routine patrol late last night. Upon searching the suspects, the police team recovered several tools typically used for breaking shutters and locks, confirming that they were preparing for a burglary.

The police also revealed that all three men have prior criminal records, with Ansari facing 37 cases, Kotekar 20, and Khan 17, all related to burglary and theft.

The suspects were arrested and booked under sections 310(4), 310(5), and 3(5)BNS of the Indian Penal Code. They were presented before the court earlier today.