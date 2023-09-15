Pune woman nabbed for stealing gold ring worth Rs 95k from Alibag jeweller

Vanita Pradip Waghmare, hailing from the bustling city of Pune, had executed the theft approximately a week prior to her arrest

In Alibag town, located in Maharashtra's picturesque Raigad district, local authorities apprehended a woman, Vanita Pradip Waghmare, for her alleged involvement in a theft case. The incident, which transpired at a prominent jewellery shop, saw the disappearance of a valuable gold ring worth Rs 95,000, stated a report in PTI. Police authorities acted swiftly, employing strategic measures to detain the suspect.

Waghmare, hailing from the bustling city of Pune, had executed the theft approximately a week prior to her apprehension, stated the PTI report. Following the theft, the aggrieved jewellery shop owner promptly lodged a formal complaint, invoking the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under section 380, which pertains to theft.

The investigation into Waghmare's activities began with law enforcement officials gathering information about her movements. A tip-off from another vigilant jeweller in Alibag provided a critical lead. It was reported that Waghmare had reappeared in the town, frequenting yet another jewellery establishment.

Taking immediate action, the police set a trap for the suspect, successfully apprehending her on Thursday. However, the plot thickened as it came to light that Waghmare's husband had played a significant role in aiding and abetting her criminal activities. Consequently, he too was taken into custody.

As the investigation delved deeper into the activities of the apprehended duo, startling revelations emerged. It was uncovered that Waghmare and her husband had engaged in similar thefts in the city of Kolhapur, expanding the scope of their criminal exploits.

