The victim, Arshad Ali Shaikh and Jagpalpreeth Singh, the key accused

The Mumbai police are exploring legal options to prosecute Jagpalpreeth Singh, the prime accused in a murder case, after Belgian authorities denied permission for his extradition to India.

“We have been in constant touch with Interpol and Belgian authorities. We had issued a red corner notice and received a response stating that Jagpalpreeth Singh cannot be extradited to India as he is a Belgian citizen. They have informed us that he remains in Belgian custody,” said a senior police official on the condition of anonymity.

With extradition ruled out, the police are now considering legal avenues to prosecute Singh in Belgium. “Our main aim is to ensure justice is served. We are exploring legal ways to prosecute him in Belgium, consulting legal experts before reaching a conclusion,” the officer added.

The case dates back to August 5 last year, when Arshad Shaikh, 33, was murdered by his friends Jay Pawan Chawda, 32, and Shivjeet Singh, 34, in a house in Pydhonie. The duo used a hammer and broken beer bottles to kill Shaikh before packing his body into a suitcase. They planned to dispose of it on an express train at Dadar’s platform 11 but were intercepted by the railway police before executing their plan.

Investigations revealed that both the accused and the victim were deaf and mute. The police also arrested Shaikh’s wife, Rukshana Shaikh, who was implicated in the murder and had been in a long-term affair with Chawda.

Further inquiries established that Jagpalpreeth Singh, a Belgian citizen, was directly involved and was the key conspirator. The charge sheet stated that Singh, 50, orchestrated the murder to teach Shaikh a lesson.

A police officer told mid-day, “We found a video in which Jagpalpreeth was showing his passport and money to Chawda and Singh while they were murdering Shaikh. The duo later confirmed that Jagpalpreeth was involved to assert his dominance within the community.”

After the murder video circulated, Jagpalpreeth allegedly posted another video in a WhatsApp group, claiming he had not instructed the duo to kill Shaikh, only to “teach him a lesson.” Police relied on translators to interpret the footage.

Interrogation further revealed that Jagpalpreeth held a grudge against Shaikh, suspecting him of having an affair with his female friend in India.