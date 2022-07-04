Ragpicker held for bludgeoning to death two persons in Mumbai, Goa

Breaking News
Updated on: 04 July,2022 09:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Ramsevak Yadav killed a man identified as Gajanan Ramchandra Pawar (55) in the early hours of June 21 near Girgaon Chowpatty after a sudden quarrel, the DB Marg police station official said

A 23 year-old ragpicker was arrested for allegedly killing two men by smashing their heads with stones in separate incidents in Mumbai and Goa, a police official said.

Suraj Ramsevak Yadav killed a man identified as Gajanan Ramchandra Pawar (55) in the early hours of June 21 near Girgaon Chowpatty after a sudden quarrel, the DB Marg police station official said. "We found a CCTV footage of Yadav in Bandra.




He was held when he arrived at a spot where an NGO gives free food to the homeless. He confessed to killing Pawar and also accepted he had killed one person in Goa by bludgeoning him with a stone," the official said.


