The MRA Marg Police Station has registered a case against an unidentified individual in connection with the incident; taking the matter seriously, the police have initiated an investigation
Representational Image
A threatening email was received on Thursday afternoon through the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
ADVERTISEMENT
The email, written in Russian, contained a threat to blow up the RBI.
The MRA Marg Police Station has registered a case against an unidentified individual in connection with the incident.
Taking the matter seriously, the police have initiated an investigation.