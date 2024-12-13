Breaking News
Reserve Bank of India receives bomb threat in Russian language, warns of blowing up RBI

Updated on: 13 December,2024 10:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The MRA Marg Police Station has registered a case against an unidentified individual in connection with the incident; taking the matter seriously, the police have initiated an investigation

A threatening email was received on Thursday afternoon through the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).


The email, written in Russian, contained a threat to blow up the RBI.


The MRA Marg Police Station has registered a case against an unidentified individual in connection with the incident.


Taking the matter seriously, the police have initiated an investigation.

