The MRA Marg Police Station has registered a case against an unidentified individual in connection with the incident; taking the matter seriously, the police have initiated an investigation

Representational Image

Listen to this article Reserve Bank of India receives bomb threat in Russian language, warns of blowing up RBI x 00:00

A threatening email was received on Thursday afternoon through the official website of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

ADVERTISEMENT

The email, written in Russian, contained a threat to blow up the RBI.

The MRA Marg Police Station has registered a case against an unidentified individual in connection with the incident.

Taking the matter seriously, the police have initiated an investigation.