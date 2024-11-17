RBI helpline receives threatening call allegedly from 'Lashkar-e-Taiba CEO'; police suspect prank

The caller identified themselves as the “CEO of Lashkar-e-Taiba” and abruptly ended the call after cryptically stating, “Close the back door; the electric car has broken down”
A threatening call was received on the Reserve Bank of India's customer care helpline at approximately 10 am on Saturday.
The caller identified themselves as the “CEO of Lashkar-e-Taiba” and abruptly ended the call after cryptically stating, “Close the back door; the electric car has broken down.”
Taking the incident seriously, the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station registered a case following a complaint lodged by the Reserve Bank's security guard.
However, the police suspect the call to be a prank and are actively working to identify the individual responsible.