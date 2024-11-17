Breaking News
RBI helpline receives threatening call allegedly from 'Lashkar-e-Taiba CEO'; police suspect prank

RBI helpline receives threatening call allegedly from 'Lashkar-e-Taiba CEO'; police suspect prank

Updated on: 17 November,2024 12:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

The caller identified themselves as the “CEO of Lashkar-e-Taiba” and abruptly ended the call after cryptically stating, “Close the back door; the electric car has broken down”

Representational Image

Representational Image

A threatening call was received on the Reserve Bank of India's customer care helpline at approximately 10 am on Saturday.


The caller identified themselves as the “CEO of Lashkar-e-Taiba” and abruptly ended the call after cryptically stating, “Close the back door; the electric car has broken down.”


Taking the incident seriously, the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station registered a case following a complaint lodged by the Reserve Bank's security guard.


However, the police suspect the call to be a prank and are actively working to identify the individual responsible.

