Shah Rukh Khan death threat: Lawyer from Raipur arrested by Mumbai Police

Updated on: 12 November,2024 01:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Mumbai Police have arrested a lawyer from Raipur in connection with a death threat made to Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. Faizan Khan, whose phone was linked to the threat, claimed he had reported the device lost earlier this month. The arrest comes amid heightened security concerns following recent threats to prominent Bollywood actors.

Shah Rukh Khan death threat: Lawyer from Raipur arrested by Mumbai Police

File Pic

Mumbai Police have arrested a lawyer from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, in connection with a death threat made to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, according to PTI. The arrest follows the investigation into a threatening call made last week to the actor, which raised significant concerns about his security.


As per PTI, the lawyer, identified as Faizan Khan, was taken into custody on Tuesday morning from the Pandri area in Raipur. Raipur's Senior Superintendent of Police, Santosh Singh, confirmed to PTI that Mumbai Police had been in Raipur as part of their investigation since November 7. Faizan Khan was summoned for questioning shortly thereafter.


The investigation led Mumbai Police to the phone number linked to the threat call, reportedly registered in Faizan Khan’s name. According to PTI, during questioning, Khan informed the police that he had recently lost his phone. He claimed to have reported the loss to Khamardih police station on November 2, stating he had lodged a formal complaint.


The Mumbai Police, acting on this information, detained Khan and subsequently informed Raipur Police of his arrest. Plans are underway to present Faizan Khan in a Raipur court to secure his transit remand, allowing Mumbai Police to transfer him to Mumbai for further questioning, Raipur SSP Santosh Singh said.

This recent threat to Shah Rukh Khan follows a spate of security alerts directed towards prominent Bollywood personalities. Actor Salman Khan has reportedly received threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, a notorious group allegedly involved in various criminal activities. These threats have prompted Mumbai Police to intensify security measures around both actors and conduct thorough investigations to assess and mitigate any potential risks.

(With inputs from PTI) 

 

