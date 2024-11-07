According to Bandra Police, the threat call was made to their station’s landline on November 5. The caller allegedly said, “Shah Rukh Khan, the one at Mannat, Bandstand… if he doesn’t give me 50 lakh rupees, I will kill him”

Shah Rukh Khan. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Threat to Shah Rukh Khan: Raipur lawyer claims stolen phone was used to threaten Bollywood actor x 00:00

A Raipur-based lawyer, Fayzan Khan, claims his stolen phone was used to issue a threat to Shah Rukh Khan, asserting he has no involvement in the incident, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fayzan Khan, who reported his phone stolen on November 2, recently filed a complaint with the Rajasthan and Mumbai Police against Shah Rukh Khan for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Bishnoi community.

The complaint centers around a dialogue in Khan’s 1994 film Anjaam, where he says, “HARI SINGH GADI ME HIRAN PADA HAI, USE PAKA KAR KHA LENNA,” which, according to Fayzan, could create tension between the Muslim and Bishnoi communities.

“I filed this complaint on October 29, and my phone was stolen in early November. Someone has used my phone to frame me in a false case after I filed the complaint against the actor,” Fayzan Khan told mid-day.

Khan further revealed that two teams from the Mumbai Police came to his home intending to arrest him. However, he presented his stolen phone complaint, proving his lack of involvement in the threat case.

According to Bandra Police, the threat call was made to their station’s landline on November 5.

The caller allegedly said, “Shah Rukh Khan, the one at Mannat, Bandstand… if he doesn’t give me 50 lakh rupees, I will kill him.”

When officers questioned the caller’s identity, he responded, “That doesn’t matter… if you need a name, write it as Hindustani.”

The police while conducting its investigations had traced the call to Raipur, identifying the phone’s registration under Fayzan Khan’s name.

“An offense has been registered at Bandra police station, and investigations are ongoing. No arrests have been made yet,” confirmed Dixitkumar Gedam, DCP Zone IX.