Breaking News
India’s fastest swimmer gets 1-year ban for ‘misconduct’
Mid-Day revives vacay dreams for 40 Mumbai daily wagers
Mumbai: Touts run riot at Kurla terminus; watch video
Navi Mumbai: Man arrested for murder of 60-year-old scrap dealer
Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi’s 5 guarantees set up contest
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Baba Siddique murder case Two more people held from Pune 18 arrested so far

Baba Siddique murder case: Two more people held from Pune, 18 arrested so far

Updated on: 07 November,2024 02:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The two suspects, both residents of Pune, were arrested in Pune and were reportedly in contact with accused Praveen Lonkar, who allegedly supplied them with around 50 bullets

Baba Siddique murder case: Two more people held from Pune, 18 arrested so far

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Baba Siddique murder case: Two more people held from Pune, 18 arrested so far
x
00:00

The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested two more suspects in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, raising the total number of arrests to 18.


The two suspects, both residents of Pune, were arrested in Pune and were reportedly in contact with accused Praveen Lonkar, who allegedly supplied them with around 50 bullets. The suspects were brought to Mumbai on Thursday and are scheduled to be presented in court today.


A 23-year-old man, who was allegedly part of the conspiracy to kill NCP leader Baba Siddique, was on Wednesday arrested from Pune, police said, making him the 16th accused to be held in connection with the high-profile murder.


Gaurav Apune, a resident of Karvenagar in Pune city, is an important catch in the case as he was in direct contact with wanted accused Shubham Lonkar and arrested accused Ram Kanouji.

Apune, the 16th person to be arrested in the case, was part of the conspiracy to kill the former Maharashtra minister in Mumbai last month.

He was produced before a local court which sent him to police remand till November 13.

A team of the Mumbai crime branch, probing the case, detained Apune after questioning some of the arrested accused and revealed he was involved in the conspiracy to attack Siddique.

The 23-year-old had a firearm and bullets with him, which he gave to one of the wanted accused. A search was on for the weapon which was in his possession.

Siddique (66) was shot dead by three gunmen in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

baba siddique Zeeshan Siddique Lawrence Bishnoi Bishnoi gang Anmol Bishnoi pune maharashtra mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK