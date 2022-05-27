RPF busts hawala racket at Kalyan; seizes over Rs 1 cr cash, jewellery

The RPF's crime intelligence unit on Thursday seized Rs 1.1 crore cash and over 178 gm of gold worth Rs 9.14 lakh from five persons

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The Railway Protection Force (RFP) busted a hawala racket and recovered Rs 1 crore cash and jewellery worth more than Rs 9 lakh at Kalyan station in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official from the Central Railway said on Friday.

The RPF's crime intelligence unit on Thursday seized Rs 1.1 crore cash and over 178 gm of gold worth Rs 9.14 lakh from five persons, said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway said.

While conducting preventive checks, RPF team apprehended five courier company employees, who were carrying hawala money and jewellery to be delivered in Mumbai, he said.

Show full article