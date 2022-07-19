Sakinaka murder: Wife, lover arrested by Mumbai Police for killing man, stuffing body inside bed

According to the police, the dead body of Khan was found stuffed inside the bed and his wife Rubina Khan was missing, making her the prime suspect in the case. Rubina was traced and arrested in the case followed by her lover's arrest who has been identified as Saif Farooqui, 21.

The Sakinaka Police arrested a 22-year-old woman and her lover in connection with the murder of the 22-year-old Naseem Khan, who was found dead at his residence on July 18, the police said.

According to the police, the dead body of Khan was found stuffed inside the bed and his wife Rubina Khan was missing, making her the prime suspect in the case. Rubina was traced and arrested in the case followed by her lover who has been identified as Saif Farooqui, 21.

"She (Rubina) told the investigators that there were frequent fights between her and her husband. On July 14 night, Naseem had a fight with her and she suspected the arguments would continue the next morning too, hence, she decided to call her boyfriend, Saif and asked him to visit her house the next morning to support her. While the two were in the middle of a fight, Saif reached her house and intervened, he hit Naseem on the head with a piggy bank. He later strangulated him. The two then stuffed his body inside the bed and fled away from the crime scene," an official said.

Naseem's father who was trying to get in touch with his son, arrived at his house in the Khairani Road area of Sakinaka, Mumbai on July 18, but, he found his house locked. With house locked, son and wife missing, Naseem's father contacted the police who reached at his house and recovered his partly decomposed body, the police said.

The official added, "A team began to investigate the matter and using technical support and evidence managed to trace the woman and arrest her which was followed by the arrest of the co-accused in the matter, who was also a good friend of the deceased. The duo has been booked under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the IPC," the official added.