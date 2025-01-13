Breaking News
Mid-Day Investigation | From factory to feet: Tracing the journey of fake sneakers
Mumbai: What is behind Shivaji Park dust nuisance?
The foreigners behind Torres scam
Mumbai: Cops bust fake currency racket; four arrested
Mumbai: Dust suction vans to be introduced across wards
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane Search for two accused of swindling Rs 89 lakh from finance company

Thane: Search for two accused of swindling Rs 8.9 lakh from finance company

Updated on: 13 January,2025 01:07 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The accused reportedly collected payments from customers for investment purposes but did not deposit the same in the company's account

Thane: Search for two accused of swindling Rs 8.9 lakh from finance company

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane: Search for two accused of swindling Rs 8.9 lakh from finance company
x
00:00

Police have launched a search operation for two former employees of a finance company in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly swindling Rs 8.9 lakh of the firm when they worked there, an official said on Monday, PTI reported.


As per PTI, between November 2023 and February 2024, the accused reportedly collected payments from customers for investment purposes but did not deposit the same in the company's account, the official from Bhiwandi Town police station said.


When asked to give back the money to the company, the two individuals fled, he said.


As per the complaint by an official of the company, the police on Saturday filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the two former employees on charges of criminal breach of trust and other offences, the official said, PTI reported.

Efforts are underway to catch the two accused, the police said.

The foreigners behind Torres scam

Self-proclaimed whistleblower Tausif Reyaz, a wanted accused in the Torres scam where thousands of investors were defrauded, has shared details about the 10 alleged masterminds behind the scam, among whom are foreign nationals from Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey.

Following Reyaz's revelations, the police arrested two foreign nationals, one of whom was identified as Valentina Kumari, a Russian citizen with Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) status. She has been living in India for the past 17 years after marrying an Indian.

Sources within the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) have confirmed that several foreign nationals named in Reyaz’s letter have fled the country and are suspected to be the primary architects of the fraud. However, Reyaz himself has not appeared before the agency so far and was last reportedly seen in Delhi. He has claimed that his life is under threat.

In his letter, Reyaz provided details such as passport numbers and photographs of some of the accused. “We have received certain information from the FRRO [Foreigners Registration Office] of the Mumbai police and are currently verifying the details,” an EOW officer stated.

According to a letter sent by Reyaz to the authorities on January 4, he identified Olena Stoian and Oleksandra Brunkivska as the masterminds of the scam. Reyaz alleged that the two were also involved in similar scams in Turkey and Ukraine. He claimed that Brunkivska, who operated under the alias “Alia” in India, had remained in the country until the first week of January. Officials suspect that both have since fled India. 


(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime mumbai mumbai news investment

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK