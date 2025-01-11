Breaking News
Zelensky, Meloni discuss Ukraine’s air defence and EU membership

Updated on: 11 January,2025 07:44 AM IST  |  Rome
Agencies |

There’s a batch of missiles we are already receiving, but there’s another batch that needs to be finalised for delivery to us,” said Zelensky

President Zelensky meets with Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at Chigi palace in Rome. Pic/AFP

Zelensky, Meloni discuss Ukraine's air defence and EU membership
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Rome and discussed critical issues, including Ukraine’s defence needs and progress toward European Union membership.


The Ukraine President’s Office in a statement said, “In Rome, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with President of the Council of Ministers of Italy Giorgia Meloni. One of the key topics of their discussions was addressing Ukraine’s defence needs, particularly enhancing its air defence.”


“We are now looking to expedite certain elements of the tenth military aid package. We have joint Italian-French SAMP/T air defence systems, and the number of missiles is very important for us… we are counting on it. There’s a batch of missiles we are already receiving, but there’s another batch that needs to be finalised for delivery to us,” said Zelensky.


Zelensky and Meloni also paid special attention to talks on  Ukraine’s EU membership.

ukraine russia news world news

