On Wednesday night, the police searched a flat in the Shil-Daighar area and seized 1.1 kg of MD worth Rs. 2.2 crore. Three individuals were arrested in the case

The police also seized more than 44 kg of ganja worth Rs. 22.8 lakh in Ambernath’s Bhoirnagar on Tuesday and arrested two people in the case under NDPS Act.

Listen to this article Seven arrested in Thane for possession of drugs worth Rs 24.2 crore x 00:00

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Thane Police seized more than 1.1 kg of mephedrone (MD) worth more than Rs. 2.2 crore and 44 kg of ganja valued at Rs 22 lakh in three separate operations. A total of seven individuals were arrested, the police said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police officers, constable Amol Desai received a tip-off, based on which the team conducted three raids. These operations led to the registration of three first information reports (FIRs) and the arrest of seven individuals.

The first raid took place on Wednesday night in the Shil-Daighar area, where the police searched a flat in Chetan Apartment and seized 1.1 kg of MD worth Rs. 2.2 crore. Three individuals were arrested for possession and sale of the drug under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. They have been identified as Ilias Khan, 19, and 21-year-old Aman Khan — both residents of Rajasthan — and 25-year-old Saif Ali Khan, a resident of Shil-Daighar.

A police officer privy to the investigation revealed that the seized drugs were manufactured outside Maharashtra and brought into the state by Ilias and Aman for sale. Authorities suspect that the three individuals are members of a separate gang involved in the MD trade in Maharashtra.

In another incident, the police seized more than 44 kg of ganja worth Rs. 22.8 lakh in Ambernath’s Bhoirnagar on Tuesday and arrested two people in the case under NDPS Act. They have been identified as Mangal Pawar, 25, a resident of Parbhani, and Amar Pawar, 36, a resident of Ambernath.

Earlier in the week, the police confiscated 58.1 grams of MD worth Rs. 11.7 lakh on Monday from Ulhasnagar No 3 and arrested two residents: Aarif Khan, 21, and 22-year-old Safiquar Ahmed Khan.

The raids were led by Senior Police Inspector Rahul Mhaske of ANC, Thane, under the supervision of Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Punjabrao Ugale and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amarsingh Jadhav.