The seven admitted they are from Bangladesh and had been residing her without valid documents since March 2020, the police said. They have been charged under Foreigners Act and the Passport Act

Seven Bangladeshi nationals, including four women, were arrested in Mumbai on Friday for allegedly staying in the country illegally, a police officer said.

Sohang Ashir Mulla and Zahidul Islam Imul, both aged 26, Noyam Afzal Hussain Sheikh, 25; Alamin Sheikh, 23; Suma Jahigir Alam Tutul, 24; Tawmina Akhtar Raju and Salma Moksad Ali, both aged 35 were staying in Mahul, Chembur, for almost five years, he said.

"The seven admitted they are from Bangladesh and had been residing her without valid documents since March 2020. They have been charged under Foreigners Act, Passport Act etc. Further probe into the case is underway," the RCF Police Station officer said.

