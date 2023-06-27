Breaking News
Shakha demolition: UBT sainiks thrash BMC sub-engineer
Gang uses king cobras to kill 2 senior citizens
‘Quality of education taking a hit, streamline law admissions in MMR’
Bandra skywalk revamp cost soars
Maharashtra: Nagpur professor loses over Rs 37 lakh in 'task fraud'
ED probe one step away from Aaditya
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Parab booked four others arrested for assaulting Mumbai civic official

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab booked, four others arrested for assaulting Mumbai civic official

Updated on: 27 June,2023 03:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mumbai police has filed a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab, among others, and have arrested four party workers for allegedly assaulting a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official during the demolition of a Shiv Sena shakha (branch office). The incident took place on June 22

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab booked, four others arrested for assaulting Mumbai civic official

File Photo/PTI

Listen to this article
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab booked, four others arrested for assaulting Mumbai civic official
x
00:00

Mumbai police has filed a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab, among others, and have arrested four party workers for allegedly assaulting a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official during the demolition of a Shiv Sena shakha (branch office). The incident took place on June 22.


According to civic officials, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers had organized a protest highlighting the issue of contaminated water supply in several areas. A delegation went to meet the assistant commissioner, Swapnaja Kshirasagar, to discuss the matter. However, a commotion broke out during the discussion at the BMC office in Santacruz, Mumbai, and escalated into arguments.


In a viral video confirmed by the Mumbai police, the BMC official who allegedly led the demolition is seen being slapped, kicked and shoved by Shiv Sena workers, including Anil Parab. The BMC security guards attempted to intervene and rescue the official.


Also read: Civic employee 'assault' case: FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, four others

Police in Vakola has registered a case against more than 15 people, including Anil Parab, on charges of assaulting the BMC official. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and legal action will be taken as per the findings of the police inquiry, officials said. (With inputs from ANI)

Do you like to interpret your dreams?
mumbai news maharashtra news mumbai crime news Crime News mumbai shiv sena

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK