Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab booked, four others arrested for assaulting Mumbai civic official

Mumbai police has filed a case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former Maharashtra transport minister Anil Parab, among others, and have arrested four party workers for allegedly assaulting a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official during the demolition of a Shiv Sena shakha (branch office). The incident took place on June 22

According to civic officials, Shiv Sena (UBT) workers had organized a protest highlighting the issue of contaminated water supply in several areas. A delegation went to meet the assistant commissioner, Swapnaja Kshirasagar, to discuss the matter. However, a commotion broke out during the discussion at the BMC office in Santacruz, Mumbai, and escalated into arguments.

In a viral video confirmed by the Mumbai police, the BMC official who allegedly led the demolition is seen being slapped, kicked and shoved by Shiv Sena workers, including Anil Parab. The BMC security guards attempted to intervene and rescue the official.

Police in Vakola has registered a case against more than 15 people, including Anil Parab, on charges of assaulting the BMC official. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and legal action will be taken as per the findings of the police inquiry, officials said. (With inputs from ANI)