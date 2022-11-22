Shraddha murder case: With ply-cutter and loud music, Aftab hacked body over four days

Delhi police yet to corroborate his statement, to conduct polygraph test and then narco analysis to check if he is telling the truth and to uncover more details

Delhi cops search Mehrauli forest for human remains

Aftab Poonawala, who murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, dismembered her body and disposed of the pieces, has again changed his statement about the weapon used to chop the corpse. He had first said that he used a handsaw, but later confessed to using a hacksaw blade, hammer and nails. Now, he claimed that he used a plywood cutter machine and that he played loud music to drown out the noise.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal