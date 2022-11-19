Shraddha Walkar missed work from ‘all the beating’

Screenshots of Walkar’s chats with a colleague shows her talking about being abused, but does not name the accused

A screenshot, taken on the phone of Walkar’s colleague

The Delhi police, investigating the grisly murder of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala, are scanning conversations she had with friends and colleagues on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. “I won’t be able to make it today because from all the beating yesterday I guess my BP is low and body hurts [sic],” she told a colleague on WhatsApp in November 2020.

The conversation with her team leader Karan Bhakki on November 24 was from a month before she was admitted to Ozone hospital in Vasai for “back ache”.

In the chats, Walkar talks about a man moving out of their flat on November 24, after visiting his parents the day before. “Also I need to make sure he moves out today. Sincere apologies for the trouble I have caused to you and the way it impacted work,” she writes to Bhakki.

The Delhi police have taken the statement of the colleague to get the details of the chats and to find out whether she ever talked about abusive relationship.

Among the conversations recovered so far are chats with a friend from May 18, 2022, the day she was murdered allegedly by Poonawala at their rented flat in Delhi. In the chats, Walkar talks about filing a police complaint, but does not mention against whom.

Around 4.34 pm May 18, Walkar messages her friend on social media, saying, “Dude, I have a news.” The friend asks what’s it about, however, there is no response from Walkar. Sometime later, however, the friend gets a message from Walkar’s social media account saying, “I have got super busy with something.”

Police suspect that Poonawala might have been handling her social media profile and sent the message, so nobody suspects anything.

The police are protecting the friend’s identity, as they have to record the person’s statement further.

Cops said they are further examining every chat to collect evidence against Poonawal, which will help them during the trial.

Nov 24

Day in 2020 when she had the conversation about abuse

18

Day in May this year Walkar was killed allegedly by Aftab

