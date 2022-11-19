Mehrauli murder case: ‘Shraddha Walker never spoke about assault’

Shradhha had come with complaint of back ache, says director of Ozone hospital where she was hospitalised briefly in December 2020

Shraddha Walker's photo with injuries that has gone viral on social media

Ozone hospital in Nalasopara has been flooded with calls since a photograph of Shraddha Walker's injured face went viral on social media, with reports saying she was admitted in December 2020 after being assaulted by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala.

However, Ozone hospital director told mid-day that "there were no injuries as seen in the photograph" during her stay there from December 3 to 6. Dr Atul Paraskar said it was a routine admission, "but the media has been calling us to know if she was assaulted by Poonawala". “Walkar was admitted with the complaint of back ache and spondylitis. She did not tell our orthopaedic doctor that she had been beaten up or assaulted. If she had, we would have certainly informed the police to make it a medico-legal case (MLC),” Dr Paraskar said.

“I must clarify that that photograph showing bruises and lacerations on her face must have been clicked before or after she was admitted to Ozone hospital,” he added.

When asked if Poonawala had accompanied her, Dr Paraskar said, “There is one signature of Poonawala in the medical documents related to her treatment, so I assume he was present when she was admitted.”

Meanwhile, details emerged of the couple claiming to be married to rent a flat in Vasai East, where they stayed before moving to Delhi. During a visit, flat owner Jayshree Patkar told mid-day the couple moved out even before the rent agreement expired.

“The couple told us that they are married. While I didn't live in the area, the neighbours told me that they would fight often,” she added.

Poonawala allegedly killed Walkar in May, chopped her body into pieces at their rented flat in Mehrauli, Delhi, and disposed of her remains over the next three-and-a-half months. A team of Delhi police has arrived in Vasai for further investigation.

“They [Delhi cops] are in the process of completing their investigation, for which they will record the statement of people known to the couple, including the neighbours where they stayed together, their friends and relatives. They will retrieve the CCTV camera footage to establish the fact that they lived together, and verify other details of the case. We have been assisting them in their investigation,” said an officer from Manikpur police station.

