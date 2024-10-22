As of October 22, the toll of threats has risen to 144. Ten flights from IndiGo, Air India and Vistara each have received bomb threats, said sources

Stranded aircraft at Mumbai airport. File pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Listen to this article BREAKING: Spate of bomb threats continue, 30 flights across airlines affected x 00:00

In a concerning development, 30 more incidents of bomb threats to flights have been reported on Tuesday. As of October 22, the toll of threats has risen to 144. Ten flights from IndiGo, Air India and Vistara each have received bomb threats, said sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the IndiGo flights targeted are:

1. 6E 164 from Mangaluru to Mumbai

2. 6E 75 from Ahmedabad to Jeddah

3. 6E 118 from Lucknow to Pune

4. 6E 67 from Hyderabad to Jeddah

5. 6E 18 from Istanbul to Mumbai

6. 6E 83 from Delhi to Dammam

7. 6E 77 from Bengaluru to Jeddah

8. 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi

9. 6E 65 from Kozhikode to Jeddah

10. 6E 63 from Delhi to Jeddah

Authorities are investigating the threats and have put in place additional security measures.

This is breaking news, more details awaited