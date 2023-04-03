‘Stabbed and Killed’: Navi Mumbai Crime Branch arrests three in 19-year-old boy’s murder case

According to police, the 19-year-old boy's dead body was dumped under a flyover on the Mumbai-Pune expressway

Police said that Vinay was assaulted and stabbed multiple times. Pic/Police sources

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has detected a brutal murder of a 19-year-old boy in Maharashtra’s Panvel.

According to police, the 19-year-old boy's dead body, identified as Vinay's, was dumped under a flyover on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. Vinay was allegedly killed by thieves who stole mobile phones from Vinay’s house near the flyover. Police said that Vinay was assaulted and stabbed multiple times.

“During the wee hours of March 28, 42-year-old Vinod Patil was sleeping at home along with his 19-year-old son Vinay and the 17-year-old daughter. At around 2:10 am, Patil heard chicken screaming. Patil tried to open the door but found the door had been bolted from outside. He went out of the house through the window and opened the door. Vinay and his sister had also woken up to see whether there were thieves in the house. They slept as they found no one,” Police told Mid-day.

Police continued: “But, at 3:45 am, Patil's daughter woke him up and informed Vinay was not at home. Patil took a torch and started searching for his son. But he found blood stains near his house. When he tracked the stains, he found his son lying in a pool of blood near Mumbai Pune Expressway. He immediately took his injured son to hospital but was declared dead on arrival.”

Panvel city police have filed a murder case against unknown persons, while the Crime Branch was investigating the matter.

During investigation, Crime Branch unit 3, led by Vishwanath Kolekar visited the spot where the offence took place and roads around it. During questioning, according to police, they detained 3 suspects working at a nearby village bakery.

"Based on questioning we detained suspects who confessed to killing Vinay Patil," said DCP (crime) Amit Kale. The three accused have been identified as Dinesh Saroj (20), Virendra Kumar Saroj (21) and Chandrashekhar Kumar Lalji (22).

The accused worked at a bakery, located at Usarli Village, as daily wage workers and had left the workplace in order to commit robbery, said police.

“When they stole mobile phones from Patil's house, and were running, Vinay tried to nab them but was attacked by them with sharp weapons and dumped near his body below the fly-over on the expressway,” Police told Mid-day.