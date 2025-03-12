Breaking News
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Teacher caught in UK trafficking bid at Mumbai airport

'Teacher' caught in UK trafficking bid at Mumbai airport

Updated on: 12 March,2025 09:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

The matter came to light when airport immigration officials detained a group, which included the suspect. While all seven individuals had valid passports and visas, their responses during questioning raised suspicion, prompting officials to alert the police

'Teacher' caught in UK trafficking bid at Mumbai airport

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

The Mumbai police Crime Branch has arrested a 34-year-old man from Haryana for allegedly attempting to traffic four men and three minor girls from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to the United Kingdom on Monday.


The matter came to light when airport immigration officials detained the group, which included the suspect, identified as Virender Premchand, who was posing as a teacher. While all seven individuals had valid passports and visas, their responses during questioning raised suspicion, prompting officials to alert the police. However, the police suspect that the accused may have used fraudulent methods to get the necessary documents.


During interrogation, Premchand was questioned about why he chose Mumbai airport instead of Delhi airport, which was closer to their location. He claimed that flight fares were cheaper from Mumbai, an explanation that failed to satisfy investigators.


“A case was registered at Sahar police station following their detention. The four men, aged between 18 and 20, along with the minors, were presented before the court on Monday. The court identified them as victims and ordered their release. They have since been sent back to their respective homes in Haryana and Punjab,” said PI Jitendra Bharti of the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Meanwhile, Premchand has been remanded to police custody for two days for further investigation. Authorities in Mumbai are probing whether he was part of a larger human trafficking network.

Monday
Day the arrest was made in the case

united kingdom chhatrapati shivaji international airport mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

