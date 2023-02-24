Breaking News
Will Mumbai choose to be left high and dry?
Construction of longest tunnel on Mumbai suburban railway takes off
Mumbai: Show us the parking plan, ask Bandra-Khar residents to BMC
Mumbai Crime: Conned of Rs 10 lakh, woman chasing cops for 3 months for FIR
Seven years on, Mumbai University’s grand Dubai, UAE campus plan lost

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane 2 dead 1 injured due to soil cave in at construction site

Thane: 2 dead, 1 injured due to soil cave-in at construction site

Updated on: 24 February,2023 10:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

"A pit was being dug for an under-construction building in Thane city's Naupada complex, in which two labourers died and a labourer was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped beneath the debris," said Sanjay Dhumal, Senior Police Officer

Thane: 2 dead, 1 injured due to soil cave-in at construction site

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Two workers died while one was injured after soil caved in during construction work in Thane on Thursday, a police officer said.


"A pit was being dug for an under-construction building in Thane city's Naupada complex, in which two labourers died and a labourer was admitted to the hospital in critical condition after being trapped beneath the debris," said Sanjay Dhumal, Senior Police Officer.



Also Read: Thackeray-Shinde feud set to find echo in Budget session of Maharashtra


Further action will be taken in this entire matter according to the report of the Municipal Corporation engineer, the police officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you think Budget 2023 will meet aspirations of common man?
mumbai mumbai news thane maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK