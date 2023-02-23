Breaking News
Mumbai: BEST’s CNG bus bursts into flames in Andheri; undertaking withdraws 400 buses
Coming soon: One card for BEST buses, Metro lines in Mumbai
Mumbai: New housing society rules to come into effect soon
Mumbai: Financial firm staffer saves leading enterprise from cyber fraud
35 per cent of Dharavi locals were reluctant to get Covid jab: Study

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Civic bodys tax official gets 4 yr imprisonment in bribery case

Maharashtra: Civic body's tax official gets 4-yr imprisonment in bribery case

Updated on: 23 February,2023 03:18 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

In the order passed on Wednesday, Special Judge Amit Shete, hearing cases pertaining to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused, Sunil Bane

Maharashtra: Civic body's tax official gets 4-yr imprisonment in bribery case

Representational Pic


A court in Maharashtra's Thane district has sentenced a tax official with the vigilance cell of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to four years' imprisonment for taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh from an octroi agent.


In the order passed on Wednesday, Special Judge Amit Shete, hearing cases pertaining to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the accused, Sunil Bane.



Another person accused in the case was given the benefit of doubt and acquitted by the court.


The prosecutor told the court that the accused, who worked as the deputy tax assessor and collector with the BMC's vigilance department, had made a demand of Rs 3 lakh as bribe from the octroi agent whose trucks were seized for alleged evasion of octroi, to reduce the penalty on it and not to initiate any action against him.

Also Read: Thane: Couple booked for cheating tour agent of Rs 13.15 lakh

Following a complaint by the octroi agent, the ACB laid a trap on June 18, 2014 and caught Bane red-handed while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant.

The prosecution alleged the other accused, an inspector with the BMC's vigilance cell, encouraged payment of the bribe to Bane, but the charge was not proved and hence the court acquitted him.

The judge in his order noted that the charges against Bane have been proved for which he needs to be convicted and sentenced.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Will the newly created special police commissioner post help Mumbai with better policing?
maharashtra thane thane crime brihanmumbai municipal corporation anti-corruption bureau

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK