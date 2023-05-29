Thane: 37-year-old man kills wife after domestic quarrel in Ambernath

A 37-year-old man has allegedly killed his wife in Thane after frequent quarrels over her not being able to conceive

Representative image/iStock

A 37-year-old man has allegedly killed his wife in Thane after frequent quarrels over her not being able to conceive.

"The incident took place on Sunday evening at the couple's residence in an ordnance factory colony in Ambernath area following which the man was arrested," an official from Ulhasnagar control room said.

"The man was employed at the ordnance factory," the police said.

According to police officials, the couple had frequent fights over the woman not being able to conceive.

On May 28, the couple again had an argument following which the man allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp weapon. "The woman collapsed and died on the spot," he said.

A workers' union representative at the factory alerted the police.

"The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem," police inspector J B Sonawane.

The accused was arrested on Sunday night.

A case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder).

(with inputs from PTI)