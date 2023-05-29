Breaking News
Mumbai: Dog bites up by 28 per cent in one year, reveals BMC data
Mumbai will only get hot, hotter, hottest!
Mumbai: India's longest girder becomes part of much-awaited Vidyavihar bridge
Fire-fighting system in posh Pedder Rd bldg fails during fire
Mumbai Crime: Chain smoker arrested for posing as cop to snatch cigarettes from vendors
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane 37 year old man kills wife after domestic quarrel in Ambernath

Thane: 37-year-old man kills wife after domestic quarrel in Ambernath

Updated on: 29 May,2023 10:02 AM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A 37-year-old man has allegedly killed his wife in Thane after frequent quarrels over her not being able to conceive

Thane: 37-year-old man kills wife after domestic quarrel in Ambernath

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article
Thane: 37-year-old man kills wife after domestic quarrel in Ambernath
x
00:00

A 37-year-old man has allegedly killed his wife in Thane after frequent quarrels over her not being able to conceive.


"The incident took place on Sunday evening at the couple's residence in an ordnance factory colony in Ambernath area following which the man was arrested," an official from Ulhasnagar control room said.


"The man was employed at the ordnance factory," the police said.


According to police officials, the couple had frequent fights over the woman not being able to conceive.

On May 28, the couple again had an argument following which the man allegedly attacked his wife with a sharp weapon. "The woman collapsed and died on the spot," he said.

A workers' union representative at the factory alerted the police.

"The police rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem," police inspector J B Sonawane.

The accused was arrested on Sunday night.

A case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder).

(with inputs from PTI)

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
thane thane crime mumbai mumbai news ambernath ulhasnagar

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK