Thane: 8-year-old boy injured as building plaster falls on him

Updated on: 29 May,2023 09:24 AM IST  |  Thane
The incident took place on Sunday night at around 11 pm when the eight-year-old boy, was walking on a street near the building located in Kisan Nagar, Thane

A minor boy suffered injuries after a portion of the building plaster fell on him in Thane.


The incident took place on Sunday night at around 11 pm when the eight-year-old boy, was walking on a street near the building located in Kisan Nagar, Thane.


"A portion of plaster from the building's second floor fell on the boy, who received minor injuries," Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) chief Avinash Sawant said.


The boy, a resident of a nearby chawl, was rushed to a local hospital in Thane and given first aid.

"After being alerted, local firemen and the RDMC team rushed to the spot and cordoned off a part of the street around the building as a safety measure," the official said.

"There was a risk of the remaining plaster of the building also falling on the street," the official added.

"A team of civic engineers will soon take a decision on it," he added.

(with inputs from PTI)

