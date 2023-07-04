An offence has been registered against a 39-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting a 23-year-old woman police constable at Kalwa railway station

Representative image/iStock

Listen to this article Thane: 39-year-old woman allegedly assaults lady cop at Kalwa station x 00:00

An offence has been registered against a 39-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting a 23-year-old woman police constable at Kalwa railway station.

According to the officials, the incident took place on Monday afternoon. when the lady constable was on duty at Kalwa railway station.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The constable had asked the woman to handover her mobile phone for checking, following which the latter got annoyed and started verbally abusing her," the police official said.

T"he accused pulled the constable's hair and attacked her with an umbrella," the official added.

A case has been registered against the accused, the police official informed.

(with inputs from agencies)