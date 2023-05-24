Breaking News
Common Mumbaikars at the fore on Day 1 of Rs 2,000 note phase-out
Tata Blocks garden row: SV Road residents to hit the streets on Saturday
Patwardhan park parking row: Khar residents face an uphill battle for park
Mumbai: Care centres for people with HIV reduced by 60 per cent
Mumbai: 4-month-old succumbs to Covid-19
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Four held for assaulting constable in Malad

Mumbai: Four held for assaulting constable in Malad

Updated on: 24 May,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Policeman had told them to stop drinking inside building premises

Mumbai: Four held for assaulting constable in Malad

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Four held for assaulting constable in Malad
x
00:00

Four people have been arrested after they allegedly assaulted a police constable who had told them to stop drinking on the premises of a housing society, a police officer said on Tuesday.


The police officer said, four men entered the Jankalyan Nagar society at Malwani in Malad on Monday night and started drinking alcohol. After a resident complained to the police control room, constable Kailash More, who was on patrol duty in the area, reached the spot and told the four to stop consuming liquor.




Also Read: Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede once again summoned by CBI for questioning on May 24


However, the men got into an argument with the cop and assaulted him, the officersaid. More’s colleagues then reached the spot and took the four to Malwani police station. Two of the four men have a criminal past and one of them was earlier externed from their jurisdiction, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

mumbai police malad mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news sexual crime mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK