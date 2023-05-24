Mumbai: Four held for assaulting constable in Malad

Policeman had told them to stop drinking inside building premises

Four people have been arrested after they allegedly assaulted a police constable who had told them to stop drinking on the premises of a housing society, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The police officer said, four men entered the Jankalyan Nagar society at Malwani in Malad on Monday night and started drinking alcohol. After a resident complained to the police control room, constable Kailash More, who was on patrol duty in the area, reached the spot and told the four to stop consuming liquor.

However, the men got into an argument with the cop and assaulted him, the officersaid. More’s colleagues then reached the spot and took the four to Malwani police station. Two of the four men have a criminal past and one of them was earlier externed from their jurisdiction, he added.

