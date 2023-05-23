The CBI has summoned IRS officer Sameer Wankhede and asked to appear before the agency on May 24. The CBI is likely to question him once again for allegedly framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case and allegedly demanding a bribe

Sameer Wankhede at Bombay High Court on Friday. File Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai: Sameer Wankhede once again summoned by CBI for questioning on May 24

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede has been once again summoned by the Central Buureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning, the ANI reported.

The CBI has summoned IRS officer Sameer Wankhede and asked to appear before the agency on May 24. The CBI is likely to question him once again for allegedly framing Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in a drugs case and allegedly demanding a bribe.

The CBI has already interrogated Sameer Wankhede twice.

Sameer Wankhede was on Saturday questioned by the officials of the CBI at the agency's Mumbai office for about five hours in connection with a corruption case that was registered by the CBI earlier this month.

The Bombay High Court had on last Friday asked Sameer Wankhede to appear before the agency for investigations in the case. The court had given Wankhede interim protection from arrest.

The court had last week passed an order saying, prima facie there is a legal bar under 17A of the PC Act and asked CBI to not to take any coercive action till Monday and asked Wankhede to appear before them on Saturday.

Sameer Wankhede was present during the court proceedings on Friday, and senior advocate Rizwan Merchant represented him, making extensive arguments about the alleged misuse of power.

Sameer Wankhede is accused of allegedly demanding Rs 25 crore from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for not implicating his son Aryan in the Cordelia cruise 'drug bust' case, an official told the PTI.

Sameer Wankhede had reached the CBI office in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) around 10.15 am, he said.

Talking to media persons while entering the agency office, he just said "Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs), reported the PTI.

The Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer was given a lunch break for around 30 minutes at around 2 pm. He returned to the CBI office and joined the investigation. He left for the day at around 4:30 pm, the official said.

The CBI had summoned the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) official for questioning on Thursday in connection with the case, but he did not appear that day.

The central agency booked Wankhede and four others on May 11 for alleged criminal conspiracy and threat of extortion, besides under provisions pertaining to bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act on a complaint by the NCB.

